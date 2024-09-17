Principals of self-financing colleges cannot hold post for over 10 years: Directorate of Collegiate Education

COIMBATORE: Based on a Madras HC directive, the Directorate of Collegiate Education has recently issued an order stating principals who have been working for more than 10 years in self-financing colleges cannot continue in the posts. The joint directors of Collegiate Education in all regions have been told to ensure the order is followed strictly.

In a circular dated September 11, the director of Collegiate Education S Karmegam said no retired teacher above the age of 62 can be appointed in any statutory or non-statutory position in universities/ colleges as per UGC regulations.

According to sources, as per G.O. 5 issued by Higher Education Department in 2021, a college principal shall be appointed for a period of five years, extended for another term of five years on the basis of performance assessment by a committee appointed by the university.

Bharathiar University registrar (in charge) Rupa Gunasekarn told TNIE the university has received official communication and that G.O. 5 would be implemented in self-financing colleges with the syndicate’s approval soon.