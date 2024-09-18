CM Stalin vows to change constitution to get states more power

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin said that the key message he wanted to convey on the occasion of the party’s platinum jubilee celebration on Tuesday was that the DMK would work actively to bring in amendments to the Constitution to ensure the rights of the states.
Speaking at the ‘Mupperum Vizha’ held as part of the celebrations in Chennai, the CM underscored the party’s commitment to strengthening states’ autonomy.
The Dravidian model government has consistently worked to uplift every citizen, and no other state has implemented as many welfare schemes as Tamil Nadu, Stalin said. “If we can achieve so much with limited resources, imagine what we could do if we had full fiscal control.
We could make Tamil Nadu the best state in every way,” he remarked. Taking a dig at Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s recent comments during her interaction with a Coimbatore entrepreneur, Stalin said, “We are in a situation where we can’t even ask why there’s such a high tax on cream buns.”
There is a need for DMK for another 100 yrs: Stalin
In his address, Stalin acknowledged the contributions of senior party leaders, some of whom were honoured with prestigious party awards at the event. He said the party’s strength was in its organisational strength and grassroots support.
The DMK has been in power during the party’s silver jubilee, golden jubilee, and now, during the platinum jubilee celebrations, Stalin said, and expressed confidence that the party would continue to lead the state when it reaches its centenary.
“There is a need for the DMK for another 100 years,” he said,
The CM also highlighted the landmark achievements of the DMK-led governments over the years, including the renaming of the state to “Tamil Nadu” and the introduction of numerous welfare schemes. He also detailed the success of the current administration, citing initiatives like the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam, which provides financial assistance to women, among other welfare programmes.
As the 2026 Assembly elections approach, Stalin urged party cadres to prepare for a historic victory, stating that the party must set an unprecedented record in the upcoming elections. “Let history say in 2026 that no party has ever achieved such a victory,” he told the gathering, urging them to take a pledge to achieve the goal.
In a notable moment during the event, former Union Minister SS Palanimanickam, who received the first MK Stalin award at the event, requested CM Stalin to consider elevating Udhayanidhi Stalin, the current Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, to the position of Deputy Chief Minister to guide the next generation of the party.
Senior party leaders Misa Ramanathan, S Jagathratchagan, Tamil Dasan, VP Rajan, and SS Palanimanickam were honoured with awards for their longstanding service to the party. Organic farming pioneer Padmashri-awardee Pappammal was presented with the Periyar Award.