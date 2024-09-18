CM Stalin vows to change constitution to get states more power

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin said that the key message he wanted to convey on the occasion of the party’s platinum jubilee celebration on Tuesday was that the DMK would work actively to bring in amendments to the Constitution to ensure the rights of the states.

Speaking at the ‘Mupperum Vizha’ held as part of the celebrations in Chennai, the CM underscored the party’s commitment to strengthening states’ autonomy.

The Dravidian model government has consistently worked to uplift every citizen, and no other state has implemented as many welfare schemes as Tamil Nadu, Stalin said. “If we can achieve so much with limited resources, imagine what we could do if we had full fiscal control.

We could make Tamil Nadu the best state in every way,” he remarked. Taking a dig at Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s recent comments during her interaction with a Coimbatore entrepreneur, Stalin said, “We are in a situation where we can’t even ask why there’s such a high tax on cream buns.”