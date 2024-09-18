Kerala trucks discharge fish waste on Pollachi roads

COIMBATORE: People living in Pollachi and surrounding areas complain that vehicles transporting fish from Kerala to Tamil Nadu dispose waste in the open. Since the beginning of this months, four trucks have been detained by public for letting waste water from the fish stock on the road . The public urge authorities to tighten vigil and stop dumping of waste and releasing waste water.

Fish is transported by trucks from Kerala to various parts of Tamil Nadu to poultry farms as chicken feed and food processing units. During transit, fish is packed with ice bars to prevent spoilage and the wastewater accumulate from the ice bars is used to store inside the truck. The truck drivers and assistants discharge the waste water on the road which leaves behind a strong stench and raises the risk of infection.

On September 9, a truck carrying fish from Kozhikode to Thoothukudi was detained by public at Gomangalam when the driver tried to discharge waste on the roadside. Due to the strong stench, locals caught two more trucks carrying fish waste and handed them over to the police on the same day. On September 13, another truck was caught near Pollachi town.

Further, two truck drivers were caught by public near Gomangalam on Monday when they were discharging fish waste on the roadside. The issue was informed to the police and they were investigating.

The truck drivers P Selvam (46) from Andipalayam in Thiruvarur, and C Palanivel (50) from Vadakkuvellur near Cuddalore were arrested and the police registered a case against them under section 279 (fouling water of public spring or reservoir) and 280 (making atmosphere noxious to health) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act. The accused were remanded to judicial custody and the trucks were seized, said police.