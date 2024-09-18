Quack couple held by Coimbatore cops

COIMBATORE: Two quacks were arrested on Monday for allegedly providing allopathic treatment and collecting Rs 2.7 lakh as a fee from an individual in August 2023. The accused were identified as V Balaji Chakwarthy (46) and his wife B Selvi (52), residents of Veerakeralam in Coimbatore.

Police said, the complainant Ramachandran (70) from Ambattur in Chennai, took his seven-year-old grandson for a neurological issue to Ajay Neuro Clinic run by the accused in 2023 and they assured Ramachandran full recovery and collected Rs 2.7 lakh as medical fees from him.

Meanwhile, during the treatment on July 25, 2024, the accused allegedly fractured the boy’s left thigh bone during aggressive treatment in front of Ramachandran.

Subsequently, Ramachandran filed a complaint against the duo at the RS Puram police station. The police found the accused were not eligible to treat people and a filed case against them. On Monday, they were arrested and remanded to judicial custody.