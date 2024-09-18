Tanker lorry mows down bike in Tirunelveli, four of family killed

TIRUNELVELI: Four of a family, including two children, travelling on a bike were killed on the spot after a tanker lorry mowed down the two-wheeler in Tirunelveli city on Tuesday. They were not wearing helmets, police said.

Sources said the deceased have been identified as Kannan (45) of Rajapathi, his children Marishwari (12) and Sameera (7), and his mother-in-law Andal (60).

The accident happened when Kannan, who was riding the bike with Andal on the pillion holding the two children, attempted to overtake the tanker lorry near Manimoorthieswaram Vilakku in the city. The truck rammed the bike from behind and all the four were thrown off the vehicle and fell on the road in the impact of the collision.

All the four suffered head injuries and they died on the spot, police said. Kannan was on his way to Vanarapettai, the lorry driven by Ganeshan of Pathamadai was going to Thachanallur.

Thachanallur police rushed to spot and sent the bodies to Tirunelveli government hospital for postmortem. Tirunelveli police commissioner Rupesh Kumar Meena inspected the spot.