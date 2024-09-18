Two officers fight for ranger post at Udumalaipet forest division in Anamalai Tiger Reserve

TIRUPPUR: The Udumalaipet forest range in Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) currently has two range officers as the officer who was holding the post got a stay order from the Madras High Court against his transfer and an officer appointed to replace him by the forest department has also taken charge. There are six forest ranges in Udumalaipet forest division, including Udumalaipet, Amaravathi, Kangeyam, and Tiruppur ranges.
As per sources, C Sivakumar was appointed as range officer of Udumalaipet on January 20, 2022 and later he requested a transfer to Amaravathi forest range. The forest department accepted his request in May 2024. But he was transferred to the forest research range in Dindigul under the Chennai forest research division on May 14.
Subsequently, A Manikandan was appointed as range officer of Udumalaipet. C Sivakumar filed a case in the Madras High Court opposing the transfer. On June 11, 2024, the court gave a direction allowing Sivakumar to continue to work in the Udumalaipet. Sivakumar, however, alleged that he was not assigned any work in Udumalpet as per the court order.
Speaking to TNIE, Sivakumar said, “As per norms, after completing three years in a forest range, a ranger should be transferred to another range within the forest division. Transfer to another forest region is allowed only after completion of six years in the current forest region. I did not complete even three years in Udumalaipet, but I was transferred to Dindigul.
I have not handed over my responsibilities to ranger A Manikandan.” He further said, “I have filed a contempt petition in the court. The ranger appointed in my place has completed six years of service in ATR. He has been reassigned within ATR against norms. I have written a letter to our higher officials regarding this.”
Ranger A Manikandan said, “Sivakumar was transferred due to several allegations. He had also told court that the Udumalaipet ranger post was still vacant and received a favourable order. An appeal has been filed against this by the government. We have also filed a police complaint against him.”
Sources said both the rangers go to the same office and separate tables have been set up for them. “There is confusion among farmers who are affected by wild animals. Routine work of the range office has also been affected,” sources said. S Ramasubramanian, However, Conservator of Forests and Field Director of ATR, said, “Department works in the Udumalaipet range are not affected by this.”