Two officers fight for ranger post at Udumalaipet forest division in Anamalai Tiger Reserve

TIRUPPUR: The Udumalaipet forest range in Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) currently has two range officers as the officer who was holding the post got a stay order from the Madras High Court against his transfer and an officer appointed to replace him by the forest department has also taken charge. There are six forest ranges in Udumalaipet forest division, including Udumalaipet, Amaravathi, Kangeyam, and Tiruppur ranges.

As per sources, C Sivakumar was appointed as range officer of Udumalaipet on January 20, 2022 and later he requested a transfer to Amaravathi forest range. The forest department accepted his request in May 2024. But he was transferred to the forest research range in Dindigul under the Chennai forest research division on May 14.

Subsequently, A Manikandan was appointed as range officer of Udumalaipet. C Sivakumar filed a case in the Madras High Court opposing the transfer. On June 11, 2024, the court gave a direction allowing Sivakumar to continue to work in the Udumalaipet. Sivakumar, however, alleged that he was not assigned any work in Udumalpet as per the court order.

Speaking to TNIE, Sivakumar said, “As per norms, after completing three years in a forest range, a ranger should be transferred to another range within the forest division. Transfer to another forest region is allowed only after completion of six years in the current forest region. I did not complete even three years in Udumalaipet, but I was transferred to Dindigul.