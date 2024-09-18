‘Unapproved layouts mushrooming in Nilgiris’

NILGIRIS: The Confederation of Environment Association of Nilgiris (CEAN) has urged district collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneru to conduct a survey to find out unapproved layouts and unregistered projects and take action against real estate promoters who violate the RERA Act.

“There are a large number of Real Estate Projects/layouts spread across the district that are being marketed in violation of norms. Architectural and Aesthetics Aspects (AAA) committee is headed by the Nilgiris sub collector and he is the responsible for clearing such projects and buildings in the master plan area.

The district building committee is headed by the district collector who is responsible for giving clearance to the real estate projects/layouts in other areas. The RERA Act is applicable across the country. However real estate promoters, agents, government officials are making the false impression that it is not applicable to the Nilgiris.

This is a serious criminal act,” says Surjit K Chaudhary, chairperson-cum-coordinator of CEAN “New roads are being constructed in a clandestine manner in collusion with the local bodies and lower officials without getting approval from the collector.

Moreover, most of the development works are undertaken in violation of Geographical Survey of India (GSI) and are steeper than 20 % gradient which is the maximum prescribed by GSI,” he said

“The department of registration continues to register the plots in unapproved layouts with roads illegally laid in clear violation of the instructions of the Chief secretary communicated to the deputy registrars, district registrars and sub registrars through the letter of the Inspector General of Registration dated December 16, 2021,” said Chaudhary.