24x7 potable water supply in 21 wards likely by year-end, says Tiruchy mayor

TIRUCHY: The city corporation last week commenced work on the 24x7 potable water supply project in Wards 51 to 56. The crucial project is implemented in a phased manner, and authorities are expecting to provide round-the-clock water supply to all 65 wards by 2026.

However, considering requests from various quarters, including resident associations, efforts are on to complete the project before the target deadline. Mayor Mu Anbalagan said the corporation is trying its best to ensure the round-the-clock supply of potable water in 21 wards this year itself.

"It is one of the high-priority projects, as many residents would benefit from it. Water meters would be mandatory while implementing the facility for consumers. This would stop the illegal tapping of water by connecting motors to water supply lines. Our team is taking efforts to speed up the crucial project of the state government by considering various strategies," the mayor said.

One of the strategies of the corporation is to include Wards 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 19, 20, 22, 23, 26, 27, 28, 30, etc. where works are in the finishing stage to replace the old drinking water supply lines under the area-based development (ABD) project, a corporation officer said.

"As the supply infrastructure is almost ready in wards that come under the ABD project, we can easily include those wards also in the initial phase of the 24x7 supply project. But some additional work, including the construction of overhead tanks, may have to be done for it. These can be done within this year.

We will also make an assessment after commencing the first phase and consider options to include more wards in the second phase too," a senior official explained. On the project, Shahida Rafeek, a resident of Palakkarai, said, "The project will end our concerns over potable water, and it will be a great relief, especially for those staying in underdeveloped areas. We request the corporation to consider completing the project next year itself."