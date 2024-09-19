Actor Sakunthala passes away at 84

CHENNAI: Veteran actor A Sakunthala, popularly known as CID Sakunthala following her iconic role in Jaishankar-led thriller CID Shankar (1970), breathed her last on September 17. She was 84.

The actor was reportedly admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru following complaints of chest pain. Born in Salem’s Arisipalayam to Arunachalam and Rajammal, Sakunthala made her on-screen debut as a dancer in Kaithi Kannayiram (1960).

Her big break came a decade later with the Jaishankar-starrer that earned her the moniker CID Sakunthala. Her dance performance in the romantic numbers ‘Naanathale Kannam’ and ‘Brinthavanathil Poo’ in the film has won praise.

Apart from starring in numerous MGR films (En Annan and Idhaya Veenai) and Sivaji Ganesan. She has also worked in Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, totalling over 600 features. Shakunthala turned to acting in TV serials.