NHRC begins probe on Manjolai workers’ plight

TIRUNELVELI: National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) started investigating the status of Manjolai estate workers on Wednesday. Sources said, Puthiya Tamilagam’s leader Dr K Krishnasamy filed a complaint with the NHRC, to investigate the real situation of the estate workers in Tirunelveli district, following which, the commission filed a case.

The two-member team comprising of Ravi Singh and Yokendra Kumar Tripathy began investigation in Tirunelveli. They met Collector KP Karthikeyan, SP N Silambarasan, and KMTR Deputy Director M Ilayaraja at the collectorate, which is when the district administration submitted documents.

The team visited Manjolai estate near Manimuthar and started their investigation at the workers’ doorstep, accompanied by Krishnaswamy.

The team informed that investigation would continue till September 21, allowing the estate workers to talk about their grievances.