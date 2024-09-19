Puducherry bandh hits normal life; 850 detained, three buses damaged

PUDUCHERRY: Barring a few minor incidents, the 12-hour bandh organised on Wednesday by the INDIA bloc parties against the power tariff hike passed off peacefully. However, transport and trade witnessed a widespread disruption in the union territory.

As many as 850 people, including prominent leaders of the INDIA bloc parties, were detained by the police in 12 locations – 11 in Puducherry and one in Karaikal.

Two Tamil Nadu buses in Mudaliarpet police station limits and one Puducherry bus at Nellithope under the Orleanpet police station limits were damaged in stone pelting incidents. At the respective police stations, cases were registered against unidentified persons.

The bandh was organised to demand a complete rollback of the recent power tariff hike, the scrapping of the pre-paid metres scheme, and the cessation of moves to privatise the power sector in the union territory. The bandh, which began at 6 am, significantly affected transportation. All private buses stayed off the roads.