Tamil Nadu biggest market for consumer electronic products for Amazon

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is the largest market for e-commerce giant Amazon when it comes to sale of consumer electronics product, with 35% year-on-year growth, the largest across the country, according to Ranjit Babu, director of consumer electronics, Amazon India.

Speaking to TNIE on Wednesday, Babu said the demand is for high-end products in the range of above Rs 20,000, which include smartphones, large-screen televisions, air conditioners, headphones, laptops, smartwatches, dual-door fridges among others. He said apart from Chennai, there has been a huge demand from cities like Salem, Coimbatore and Trichy also.

Babu was here to announce the 30-day sale season ‘The Great Indian Festival’ from September 27. It is learnt Amazon’s seller base has expanded from 14 lakh to 16 lakh and there are about 13 crore products up for sale.

Babu said during the festival season sale, Amazon will also be providing Phone Setup Service’ in which a customer would be able to avail the service from a professional nominated by Amazon for setting up a smartphone with installation of mobile applications preferred by customers and linking email addresses among others.

The “Phone Setup Service” will be available at an additional cost of `120 for customers. This service will be available in 21 cities in Tamil Nadu.