500 beds in Tamil Nadu housing facility for Tata plant

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Industrial Housing Pvt Ltd (TNIHPL) will be providing 500 beds in the Gangaikondan Industrial Housing Facility for women workforce of Tata Power Solar Limited at SIPCOT Industrial Park in Gangaikondan in Tirunelveli district.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between TNIHPL and Tata Power Solar Limited in the presence of Industries Minister TRB Rajaa to utilise the facilities for women force. This state-of-the-art housing facility will provide top-notch amenities, including kitchen and dining areas, recreation halls, sports courts, and medical rooms.

The Industrial Housing facility at Gangaikondan SIPCOT Industrial Park is established with a total estimated project cost of about `40 crore to cater to the needs of industrial working women in the park. This facility is constructed with a built-up area of 120,398 sqft, with 145 rooms (870 beds) on six acres, furnished with cot, table and chair, wardrobe etc.

Currently, TNIHPL is developing five industrial housing facilities within SIPCOT Parks viz., Siruseri (807 beds), Gangaikondan (870 beds), Shoolagiri (1495 beds), Irungattukottai (801 beds) and Cheyyar (441 beds) with a total capacity of 4,414 beds at a cost of Rs 204.54 crore.

TPSL has established a Solar PV cell and module manufacturing facility on 313.53 acres at SIPCOT Park, Gangaikondan, with an investment of of Rs 4,300 crore and the creation of 3,000 jobs, and 80% staff are women.