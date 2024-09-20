Three men gangrape woman after attacking friend in Tamil Nadu

SIVAGANGA: Three men, who were part of a five-member gang, raped a woman who was talking to her male friend at a secluded place after thrashing and chasing away the friend near Manamadurai in Sivaganga district on Tuesday. The Manamadurai All-Women Police registered a case under Section 70 of BNS and arrested all the five suspects on Thursday. One of the accused broke his leg while trying to escape, sources said.

Police said the accused were aged between 18 and 28. Both the survivor and her friend suffered minor injuries in the attack.

The incident came to light when the youth got admitted to Government Sivaganga Medical College Hospital on Tuesday evening with injuries. He initially claimed that he was assaulted by unknown individuals and did not disclose the sexual assault.

During an inquiry, the police found that a woman was with him and she had been gangraped by three men.

Police to hold identification parade

After police promised her all support, she agreed to file a formal complaint on Wednesday, sources said. Police detained one of the accused after he was identified by the woman from a series of photographs shared by the police.

After inquiring with the accused, police nabbed all the other suspects of the gang. One of the gang members who attempted to escape broke his right leg, and is undergoing treatment at Government Sivaganga Medical College Hospital. Police have planned to hold an identification parade on Friday.