CSE wants repowering policy tweaked to capitalise on TN's wind capacity

CHENNAI: Center for Science and Environment (CSE) released a fresh report titled ‘Accelerating Wind Repowering in Tamil Nadu at a meeting on Thursday, saying, “Tamil Nadu’s wind repowering policy needs to be improved for maximising the state’s wind energy capacity.”

The report emphasised shortcomings of the recent wind repowering policy, particularly its failure to address the need for improved power evacuation infrastructure. It called for upgrading the existing 11-kV power lines, which are insufficient and often unstable, to at least 33 kV for better power evacuation from upgraded turbines.

Wind energy producers from different parts of the state attended the meeting and discussed topics such as marketing strategies, updated turbines, new technologies, banking facilities and power evacuation infrastructure.

CSE’s programme director Nivit K Yadav said, “Wind power contributes nearly 30% of Tamil Nadu’s total installed capacity, but outdated turbines have reduced wind energy’s share to just 15% of the state’s power generation. This is the right time to replace these old turbines with newer technologies.”

Several developers voiced concern about the policy, stating that wind energy, with a capacity of 10,700 MW as of June 2024, remains the backbone of Tamil Nadu’s renewable power. However, the current policy does not encourage upgrading aging turbines due to significant infrastructure gaps in handling increased power output after repowering.