A fossilised link to Thamirabarani's long-lost history

World Rhinoceros day is being observed on September 22, aiming to raise awareness on protecting the critically endangered species.

Notably, fossils of rhinoceros prove that they once lived in the floodplains of the Thamirabarani and its tributaries.

A fragmented skull of a rhinoceros was collected from Sathankulam and is being preserved at the government museum in Chennai.

Curator (Geology) of the museum S Dhanalakshmi, said, “The specimen was donated by S Christopher Jayakaran, a hydro-geologist from Bengaluru, in 1992. The fossil was found while digging a well at Sathankulam in the then Tirunelveli district (now, Thoothukudi).”

“Other than the front portion of the skull and the rest of the fossil were reconstructed by Dr GL Badan, Deccan College of Post Graduate and Research Institute, Pune,” she added.

Geologist Dr Suhatha Rahima, quoting the research paper ‘Fossil rhinoceros from Tamil Nadu’, authored by SC Jayakaran published in the Current Science on May 5, 1980, said the specimen belonged to the Pleistocene period. Back then the Thamirabarani plains had a favourable climate for the rhinos, she said.

The 78-year-old Jayakaran told TNIE, that he discovered the fossil 30 m south of the Karumeniyar at a depth of 8.5 m in 1979.

Dr HJ Hoojer, an expert from Rijks museum, Amsterdam, confirmed the skull as an extinct species. The fossil is at least 30,000 to 40,000 years-old, he said.