Farmers demand inclusion of neglected tanks under Rs 500-crore restoration project in Tamil Nadu

Although, the state government recently launched a Rs 500-crore tank restoration project aimed at rehabilitating 5,000 small irrigation tanks in rural areas across the state, farmers argue that more tanks need to be brought under project for the district to reap the full reward.

Stating the importance of conserving water in such tanks, particularly during the northeast monsoon, S Ragavan, an environment activist, told TNIE, "Rainfall may vary each year due to climate change, but if officials renovate the tanks annually, we can store more water." He added that the lack of maintenance has severely impacted farming, and addressing issues like sluice damage and tree encroachments is essential for improving the water management.

G Parthiban, a resident of Sathanur, highlighted the significance of a 1,000-year-old lake in his village, which was cut during the Chola period and originally used for irrigation.

"Despite its ancient origins, the lake has been neglected in recent years, and several petitions to restore it have gone unanswered," he said.

When contacted, a senior official from the Perambalur rural development department pointed out that the selection process for tanks under the restoration project is still under way. "The number of tanks to be included is yet to be finalised, and we will follow the necessary guidelines for their inclusion," the official said.