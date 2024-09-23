Caste atrocities higher under DMK's tenure: MoS Murugan

TIRUNELVELI: There have been many incidents of caste atrocities during the DMK’s regime, and the DMK leaders including Chief Minister MK Stalin should visit Adi Dravidar Welfare Hostels before accusing the BJP of being religious or casteist, said Union Minister of State L Murugan on Sunday. Speaking to media persons here after a party event, Murugan pointed out that various parts of Tamil Nadu, particularly Tirunelveli, are witnessing caste-related issues.

“The DMK has ruled the state many times. However, there are still separate crematoriums for different communities and Dalits are not allowed to enter temples. The DMK is responsible for this. I was the Vice-Chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes.

Has DMK MP K Kanimozhi, Stalin, or his ministers ever visited Adi Dravidar Welfare hostels? It is ridiculous that the DMK talks about caste," he added. BJP Tirunelveli MLA Nainar Nagendran interrupted Murugan's speech and pointed out that when DMK Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan campaigned during the parliamentary election, he only spoke about caste.

"When he campaigned in Melapalayam, he focused solely on religion," said Nagendran. ‘BJP is fishermen-friendly’ "Before 2014, Tamil Nadu fishermen frequently faced incidents of gunfire from neighbouring countries while fishing. However, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath, such incidents have significantly reduced, with no reported gunfire in recent years. When fishermen are detained, the centre, through the Ministry of External Affairs, intervenes to secure their release.

The government has also introduced technology to help fishermen avoid crossing international borders unintentionally. Over 1 lakh GPS-enabled devices are being distributed, equipped with alarms to warn fishermen when they are nearing international waters," Murugan added.