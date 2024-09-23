Ezra Sargunam passes away at 86, burial to be held on September 26 in Chennai

CHENNAI: Ezra Sargunam (86), Bishop of the Evangelical Church of India (ECI) passed away due to illness here on Sunday. The last rites for the departed Bishop will be performed on Thursday (September 26). He was also the founder of the Social Justice Movement of India.

Expressing shock at the passing away of Dr Sargunam, Chief Minister MK Stalin said, “Closely associated with the Dravidian movement’s ideals, Bishop Ezra Sargunam had a close friendship and love for former chief minister M Karunanidhi.

He used to participate in Christmas programmes with Kalaignar and me. I cherish the moments when I shared my thoughts with him while participating in the welfare activities on his birthday. Archbishop Ezra Sargunam served as a trusted guide of the Christian people and earned the goodwill of all communities.”

Stalin said the passing away of Sargunam, who worked all his life for the protection of the interests of the minorities and the conquest of their rights, is a great loss to all those who care about social justice.

DK president K Veeramani also condoled the demise of Sargunam.