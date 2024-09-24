Anna university to hold one exam every semester for autonomous engineering colleges

CHENNAI: To ensure quality of technical education in autonomous colleges affiliated to Anna University, the syndicate body of the varsity has decided that from this academic year, the examination of one theory paper in each semester will be conducted by the varsity.

Usually, autonomous colleges enjoy significant administrative freedom, including in designing curriculum, conducting examinations and evaluating the papers. However, the institutions which are ranked within 200 in NIRF rankings will be exempted from this examination.

“The recommendation was made in the syndicate meeting after we found that a few autonomous colleges were deliberately awarding inflated marks to their students. On the basis of complaints, we checked the answer sheets of students in a few colleges and found that students deserving 30 marks were awarded 70,” said former vice chancellor of the university, R Velraj, who attended the syndicate meeting.

If in the examination conducted by the university, the students’ perform poor when compared to other papers, it would be clear that they were awarded inflated marks or question paper was easier.

“In such cases, we will thoroughly examine other subjects’ answer scripts and will intimate the UGC about the quality issues in autonomous colleges,” said a syndicate member.

The varsity also has plans to make suitable amendments in the affiliation statutes to ensure only quality autonomous institutes are affiliated.

According to the varsity officials, in 2015 there were only 27 autonomous colleges under its purview while this year it has increased to 150.

However, the autonomous colleges have strongly objected to the new move. “By conducting one exam in a semester, the university cannot find any wrongdoing in the college. What if the university deliberately sets a tough question, “ asked the principal of an autonomous college.

Meanwhile, P Selvaraj, secretary of the Consortium of Self-Financing Professional, Arts and Science Colleges of Tamil Nadu, said the initiative is unnecessary interference in the affairs of the autonomous colleges.