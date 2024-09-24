Thanjavur gang-rape victim wants six accused detained till judgment

THANJAVUR: A gang-rape victim from Thanjavur district urged the district administration to take steps to keep all the six accused under detention till the judgement in the case was pronounced as she feared threat to her life if they were let out on bail.

On Monday, a petition signed by the 23-year-old woman was submitted to district administration during the grievance redress meeting held at the collectorate. The petition was submitted by her family members along with the activists of the Federation for People’s Rights (TN-Puducherry).

Later, Secretary of the Federation G Sugumaran told media-persons that based on the complaint filed by the woman on the alleged gang-rape perpetrated on August 12, 2024, the Orathanadu All-Women Police already arrested six persons including two juveniles. Three of them, S Kavidasan, C Diwakar and M Murugesan were detained under the Goondas Act. Another accused D Velmurugan was also lodged in the prison. The two juveniles are kept at the Government Observation Home.

There is a possibility of three persons including two juveniles coming out on bail. There are threats to my life as the accused have connections with ganja peddlers, the woman stated in the petition.

In her petition, the woman demanded the administration to take effective steps so that the trio does not get bail. The filing of chargesheet and getting speedy justice can be ensured by keeping all the accused behind the bar, the woman prayed in her petition.