Siddha quack arrested for links with fake degree racket in Tamil Nadu

CUDDALORE: The Cuddalore CB-CID officials have arrested a Siddha quack from Tiruchy for his alleged connections with a fake degree certificate racket. The arrested, Subbiah Pandian(60), Tamil Nadu president of the All India Siddha Doctors Association, was found to have acted as an agent for the gang.

According to Killai Police, the investigation began on June 18 after Annamalai University officials discovered fake certificates in the garbage near MMI Nagar in Kovilampoondi, following a tip-off from local residents.

The police then registered a case based on the then registrar in-charge Prabagaran’s complaint and N Sankar Dikshitar and S Nagappan of Chidambaram were arrested. On June 19, following a recommendation from SP R Rajaram, DGP Shankar Jiwal transferred the case to the CB-CID and they started the probe on July 6.

During the investigation, police uncovered Subbiah’s role as an intermediary for the fake certificate network and he was arrested on Monday. He was later brought to Cuddalore for further inquiry.

As per police, around 100 individuals who were part of Subbiah’s association had been practising Siddha medicine using fake certificates.

“Subbiah organized monthly meetings, during which Gouthaman alias Whitein Raja from Kanyakumari informed participants that he could arrange fake certificates from Annamalai University, charging between Rs 5,000 and Rs 5,00,000 per certificate,” said an official. Earlier, during raids at Subbiah’s residence, police had seized fake certificates, including those of him and his wife, along with 10 others. A probe is on for Gouthaman, who is on the run.