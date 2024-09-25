Tasmac to pilot QR-code billing system in two towns

CHENNAI: In an effort to bring transparency and streamline liquor sales and billing, the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) will introduce a QR code-based billing system in seven outlets each in Arakkonam in Ranipet district and Ramanathapuram town in Ramanathapuram district on Wednesday.

The initiative is being implemented on a pilot basis and these 14 outlets will now offer mandatory printed bills to customers. The corporation has also added QR codes to excise labels and one-dimensional barcodes on cartons to create an efficient tracking system of liquor consignments.

Under this system, the QR-code printed on the bottle will be scanned by the salesmen with a handheld device, generating a bill. A separate bill has to be generated for each bottle, sources said.

A senior Tasmac official told TNIE, “We have launched this new system in two districts. Depending on the feedback we receive, we will redesign the system if necessary. Within one or two months, other Tasmac outlets too will be computerised. Tasmac currently operates 4,800 retail outlets across the state.”

“The total cost of the computerisation project is Rs 294 crore. This covers hardware, software and both capital (capex) and operational (opex) expenses for the next five years. Railtel Corporation of India has been selected as the system integrator for the project to ensure full computerisation of Tasmac’s operations,” he added.