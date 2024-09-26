CCMC regularises 154 unauthorised layouts in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A total of 154 unapproved layouts in the city have been regularised and approved by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation’s (CCMC) Town Planning department. The civic body had announced a special scheme to regulate and approve unauthorised layouts.

Demarcation of unauthorised plots in the Coimbatore Corporation areas has been in progress over the past few months. The deadline for the programme ended in August this year. However, due to demand, it has been extended till February 2025.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Town Planning Officer (TPO) S Kumar said, “Many people submitted applications to demarcate their plots and layouts. Their applications were referred to the Local Planning Authority (LPA) office in the city. However, they were kept pending for a long time without being considered. Given this, the LPA officials and the Town Planning Department jointly held a camp in the head office of the civic body a few days ago and examined the files related to demarcation and approval of unauthorised plots in question.”

A total of 190 applications had been submitted for approval to the corporation. Among them, 154 applications have been regularised and approved.

Around 7,500 plots registered in these 154 layouts can receive the necessary approval from the CCMC’s town planning section. SPF (Sold Plot Frame) number was issued to layouts after the regularisation camp and approvals.

Approvals will be given to those people who have already built houses in these layouts in the past, Kumar added.