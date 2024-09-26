Contamination of water blamed for diarrhoea cases in Karaikal

KARAIKAL: Even as the Puducherry health and family welfare services department has been on its toes due to the number of diarrhoea cases in Karaikal over the past one month, residents are blaming contamination of potable water supply for the situation. According to health department officials, government hospitals and healthcare centres in Karaikal have been recording at least 10 inpatients and 30 outpatients availing treatment for diarrhoea in the last one month.

Dr K Sivarajkumar, the deputy director of health services (immunisation), said, “We are educating the public through information, education and communication (IEC) on consuming clean water. Our staff members are undertaking door-to-door visits, urging residents to boil water before consumption and providing them with rehydration salts.”

Several residents blame the situation on the water supply both at the urban and rural levels. Officials said they are drawing samples wherever water contamination is reported and sending them for laboratory testing. Further, Puducherry PWD officials said they are monitoring the condition of water pipelines in Karaikal municipality and the local administration in their respective commune panchayats.