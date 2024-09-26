Five members of Salem family found dead inside car in suspected suicide

PUDUKKOTTAI: The Thirumayam police are investigating an incident of five members of a family from Salem being found dead inside a car near the Tiruchy-Rameswaram national highway in the early hours of Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as N Manikandan (54), a businessman from Salem, his wife Nithya (48), their son Dheeren (22), daughter Nigarika (21) and Manikandan’s mother Saroja (70).

According to police, a guard spotted the five lying motionless in the car near Nagarasivamadam -- a place used by Nagarathar community members for conducting last rites – at Namanasamuthiram hardly 50 metres from the national highway early on Wednesday. He then informed the Namanasamuthiram police, who recovered the bodies from the vehicle and sent it to the Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

While the police also recovered a note, purportedly written by Manikandan, a senior official said all angles, “including financial burden and business losses” are being investigated to ascertain the cause of their deaths. Manikandan had business links in Pudukkottai, the official added.

(Assistance to overcome suicidal thoughts is available on the state health department helpline 104 and on Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline at 044-246440050)