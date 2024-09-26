Kallakurichi probe panel gets three months extension

CHENNAI: The state government has extended the term of the inquiry commission headed by retired judge B Gokuldas formed to investigate into the death of 66 people due to spurious liquor in Kallakurichi by three more months.

The commission formed on June 20 should have submitted its report by September 20. Now, the commission has to submit its report by December 19, 2024.

In all, 229 people were affected in the hooch tragedy at Karunapuram in Kallakurichi taluk, and of them, 66 lost their lives.

The commission has been conducting a complete inquiry into the hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi district and identifying all factors that led to the loss of lives. It will also recommend measures for preventing the recurrence of such incidents in the state in the future.