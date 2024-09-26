NoC delay holds up work on the new bridge in O-Valley

NILGIRIS: The wait of residents of O-Valley panchayat in Gudalur for a wide bridge to replace the 125-year-old single-lane Sunnambu Palam connecting Soondi and Arottuparai villages is getting longer as highways and forest departments blame each other for the delay in getting no objection certificate (NOC) to construct a new structure. The present iron bridge is narrow and two buses cannot pass on it at the same time, Motorists have to wait in front of the bridge to let vehicles coming in the opposite direction pass.

For over three years, the O-Valley Makkal Iyakkam, led by coordinator R Ranjith, has been raising the issue with government officials but in vain. On August 5, 2022, Ranjith petitioned the PM grievance redressal portal, seeking the construction of a new wide bridge and converting the existing bridge as a memorial.

The Highways Divisional Engineer replied that the bridge and the road come under the section 17 area, and hence no work shall be done. Further, the divisional engineer stated that the proposal would be sent to the forest department. As there was no progress for a year, Ranjith petitioned the highways department.

Replying to him, the official on June 30, 2023, stated that steps would be taken to construct the bridge after getting permission from the forest department. However, again, there was no progress for a year. As a result, Ranjith on June 20, 2024, filed an RTI related to the action taken on his petition.

“Through the RTI reply, I came to know that the highways department had sought permission from the forest department to construct the bridge on October 10, 2023. However, they did not approve it. Except for forest land earmarked under Section 17, part of the land where people reside in O-Valley is controlled by the revenue department.

Hence, the bridge comes under the control of the revenue department. Ironically, the Highways Department official made a statement about getting permission from the forest department for constructing the bridge,” Ranjith said.

“The Supreme Court has stated that water, footpath, and electricity facilities will not be provided where illegal occupants who have occupied section 17 lands in O-Valley. There is no revenue record which states that hundreds of people illegally occupied O-Valley. So why is the forest department delaying approval,” Ranjith questioned.

Sources in the forest department said they would have approved had highway officials applied under the Forest Right Act (FRA) and Forest Conservation Act (FCA). Meanwhile, the state highways department said the forest department could have clarified this when they sent a letter seeking NOC.