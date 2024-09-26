‘One Nation, One Poll’ threat to democratic fabric: MDMK

CHENNAI: Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) has strongly opposed the union government’s ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal, calling it a threat to the country’s democratic principles and federal structure.

During a meeting chaired by party’s presidium chairman R Arjunraj in the presence of the general secretary Vaiko and other senior leaders on Wednesday, seven resolutions were unanimously adopted. It adopted the resolution that state governments which enjoy the right to prematurely dissolve the state legislature will be deprived of this right if the ‘One Nation- One Election’ proposal is enforced. So, the meeting decided that the union government should drop the impractical proposal.

In another resolution, it decided to urge the Centre to instruct the newly elected Sri Lanka government to ensure the rights of Tamil fishermen and secure the release of the arrested fishers.

It further resolved to ask the union government to take steps for ensuring the political rights and livelihood of Sri Lankan Tamils.