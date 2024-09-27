Justice KR Shriram sworn in as Chief Justice of Madras High Court

CHENNAI: Justice KR Shriram was sworn in as the Chief Justice of Madras High Court on Friday.

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi administered him the oath of office at the swearing-in ceremony held at Raj Bhavan.

The President had recently issued the notification for the appointment of Justice Shriram, who was the senior-most judge of the Bombay High Court, as the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court.

Senior-most judge of Madras High Court Justice D Krishnakumar, who had officiated as the Acting CJ, and other judges greeted him.

Justice Shriram enrolled as a lawyer in 1986 after completing his law degree from Mumbai University. He had also completed LLM (Maritime Law) at the King’s College in London. He had specialised practice in specific areas of the legal profession that included shipping and international trade law, writ matters arising out of Ports Acts, Customs Act, Motor Vehicle Act, Marine Insurance, and company law matters before the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court, apart from other High Courts.

Justice Shriram was elevated as the judge of the Bombay High Court on June 21, 2013 and was later made a permanent judge on March 2, 2016.

Former President Ramnath Kovind, Former Chief Justice of India P Sathasivam, and former Supreme Court judge Justice Indira Banerjee also participated at the event.

The other dignitaries to participate at the event included Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu, Tamil Nadu ministers Durai Murugan, KN Nehru, and K Ponmudy. Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam was present too.