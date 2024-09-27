Kallakurichi riot: Schoolgirl’s uncle arrested

KALLAKURICHI: The Special Investigation Team has arrested the maternal uncle of the Class 12 girl who allegedly died by suicide on her school premises, triggering a riot in Kallakurichi.

The student of a private school in Kaniyamoor, near Chinnasalem in Kallakurichi was found dead on the school premises on July 13, 2022, and the riots broke out on July 17, resulting in damage to school and government properties.

The CB-CID is handling the investigation into the girl’s death, while the SIT was formed to probe the riot. Meanwhile, C Ravikumar, the correspondent of the school, filed a petition at the Madras High Court, seeking the transfer of the riot investigation to another agency.

On June 27, Justice Dr G Jayachandran heard the petition and ordered an inquiry into the involvement of VCK Cuddalore district-west secretary Dravida Mani and the girl’s mother, R Selvi, along with some of her relatives, regarding the riot.

The SIT had summoned the girl’s maternal uncle, Senthil Murugan (47), for questioning. When he failed to respond, the SIT arrested him from his residence in Porur, Chennai, on Wednesday and brought him to Kallakurichi for inquiry. “We have arrested Murugan and are questioning him in connection with the riot,” police said.