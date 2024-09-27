Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin calls PM Modi; raises three key issues

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over phone and raised three key demands on issues related to Tamil Nadu.

The demands included approval for a 50:50 equity sharing model between the union government and the state for the ongoing Chennai Metro Rail Project Phase II project, releasing pending funds for the Samagra Shiksha Scheme, and a permanent solution to secure the rights of Indian fishermen and to expedite the release of fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy and their boats seized so far. As an immediate measure, it is requested that efforts may be taken to release 145 arrested fishermen and their boats with fishing equipment," the CM said in his memorandum.