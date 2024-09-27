Three class 8 girls unearth 1K-year-old Eelam coin

RAMANATHAPURAM: A 1,000-year-old Chola-era Eelam coin, engraved with the name of Rajaraja Chola I, was unearthed by three Class 8 girl students of a government school in Thirupullani, Ramanathapuram on Thursday.

K Manimegalai, S Dhivyadharshini and S Kanishkasri, students of Suresh Sudha Azhaghan Memorial Government Higher Secondary School, spotted the copper coin while playing in the neighbourhood and handed it over to V Rajaguru, heritage club secretary of the school and president of Ramanathapuram Archaeological Research Foundation.

Stating that the coin belonged the Chola era, Rajaguru said, “One side of the coin shows a man holding a flower. There are four circles towards his left, a crescent above him, and a trident and lamp to his right. On the other side, a man can be seen seated with a conch in his hand. On his left, the name ‘Srirajaraja’ is engraved in Devanagari script in three lines.”

He said that Eelam coins were issued in gold, silver and copper to commemorate the conquest of Lanka by Rajaraja Chola I. “They (coins) have often been found in the coastal areas of Ramanathapuram district including Periyapattinam, Thondi, Kalimankundu, and Alagankulam,” he added.

School headmaster G Mahendran Kannan and teachers appreciated the students for finding the coin and handing it over safely. The coin will to be given to archaeology department.