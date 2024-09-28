CCMC plans three new roads at Rs 20 cr, DPR sent to government

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has sent a DPR (Detailed Project Report) to the state government seeking funds for three new scheme roads in the city in order to reduce traffic congestion. Once the roads are constructed, traffic on Thudiyalur Road, Sathyamangalam Road and Marudhamalai Road will reduce drastically. The scheme road plan was first announced in 1990.

Sources in CCMC said DPR (Detailed Project Report) said the three new scheme roads include 2 km stretch from Thudiyalur to Sathyamangalam Road via Saravanampatti, 2 km stretch from Thudiyalur to Chinnavedampatti (Parallel to the Thudiyalur-Sathy Road) and 2 km from PN Pudur on Marudhamalai Road to Aishwarya Garden Road in the west zone of the city.

CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran along with Town Planning Officer (TPO) S Kumar, North Zone Assistant Commissioner Sri Devi, North Zone ATPO Sathya, West Zone ATPO Gandhimathi inspected the places where the scheme roads have been proposed.

A senior official from the Town Planning section of the CCMC said “The project which was mooted first in 1990 has been rekindled now and the works are being carried out in full swing. LA (Land Acquisition) needs to be carried out for the scheme road works. As far as the Thudiyalur-Chinnavedampatti and Sathyamangalam roads are concerned, there are a total of 36 landowners whose land needs to be acquired for the project.

A total of 3.48 acres of land is needed for the scheme roads. Of them, around 105 cents of land has been already acquired and talks are in progress with the landowners to acquire 129 cents of land. We are planning to hold a meeting with the landowners to acquire the remaining 1.13 acres of land for the project,” said the official.

Sources said that most of the landowners are willing to give land free of cost for the project because high-tension electricity lines are running across their lands which doesn’t allow one to build tall buildings.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran said, “We’ve prepared the DPR and sent it to DTCP (Directorate of Town & Country Planning) for approval and funds. We have sought Rs 26 crore for all 3 scheme roads and improving the S-bend at the Vilankurichi-Thannerpandal Road junction. Of the Rs 26 crores, all 3 scheme road works will be taken up at Rs 20 crores including LA. The remaining `6 crores will be used for the S-bend junction improvement works.”