Pinnacle Group’s first regional HQ outside US inaugurated in Chennai

CHENNAI: Pinnacle Group, a leading global workforce solutions company headquartered in the US opened its first non-US regional headquarters in Chennai.

The 100-seater office is strategically positioned to deepen the relationship with its existing customer base in the region.

The facility was launched by US Consul General Chris Hodges. Nina Vaca, Pinnacle Group Chairman, told reporters the new Asia Pacific regional headquarters marks a significant step in the company’s global strategy, aimed at better serving an increasingly international clientele comprising over 20% of the Fortune 100.

Vishnu Venugopalan, Managing Director and CEO of Guidance Tamil Nadu said, “We look forward to seeing the growth they can achieve by building a strong local foundation from their regional headquarters here in Chennai.”

Hodges said, “Businesses like Pinnacle are part of the core model for US economic success – creative, innovative, inclusive and on the move. That’s why it makes sense that they are located here in Chennai, a home for top-class talent and a supportive business environment. It’s partnerships like these that are taking the US and India forward.”