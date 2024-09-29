DMK bloc is family bound by principles, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Amidst growing speculation over tensions within the DMK-led alliance sparked by demands from VCK leaders for a share in power and dissatisfaction among some Congress members regarding DMK’s perceived ‘big brother’ attitude, Chief Minister MK Stalin has firmly reiterated the strength of the coalition, and described it as one bound by principles.

Addressing a public meeting as part of DMK’s 75th anniversary in Kancheepuram, Stalin praised the allies for their support, terming it as an integral part of government’s success. “We see our allies as a family, working together for the same cause. It’s not our movement or your movement, it’s us united for a common purpose,” he said, adding the INDIA bloc, formed to oppose the BJP at the centre, was inspired by the sustained electoral success of the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.

He claimed the opposition parties are trying to spread rumours for temporary happiness. “We are united not just for election victories, but to prevent fascism and religious extremism gaining foothold in Tamil Nadu,” Stalin said, adding their (opposition parties’) dream (of splitting the DMK-led alliance) will never come true.”

He recalled his assurance that before the centenary of DMK, the party will bring constitutional amendments that will grant more power to the states.

Turning his attention to the centre’s proposal of ‘One nation, one poll’, Stalin asked, when the opposition parties raised objections, they (BJP government) said parliamentary and state elections were held together earlier. “But what was India’s population then, and what is it now? Is today’s India the same as it was back then?” he asked, and said it is not practical today.

Pointing at the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, Stalin said to elect just 90 members, they are conducting the election in three phases. “In this situation, how can they talk about ‘One Election’?,” he questioned, and said it goes against the Representation of the People Act and the principles of democracy.

He also issued a warning to the centre saying the BJP should act with caution as it doesn’t have a majority in the parliament.

KMDK’s ER Eswaran, MMK’s MH Jawahirullah, MJK’s Thamimun Ansari, TVK’s T Velmurugan, IUML’s Kader Mohideen, VCK’s Thol Thirumavalavan, CPI’s R Mutharasan, CPM’s K Balakrishnan and DMDK’s Vaiko were all praise for DMK and Stalin during the meeting.