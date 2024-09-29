Revised fee for property tax name change comes as a shocker to Tambaram residents

CHENNAI: The Tambaram City Municipal Corporation (TCMC) has implemented a revised tariff for name changes in property tax to bring uniformity between its added areas and the areas that were already under Tambaram Corporation. Although the revised fee was approved by the council and came into effect on April 1, 2022, the lack of communication between the corporation and the public has led to people being taken aback by surprise when applying for a name change.

A resident of Chromepet (formerly under Pallavaram Municipality) had recently purchased a flat for Rs 42 lakh. When he approached TCMC to update his name on the property tax receipt, he was shocked at being charged Rs 20,000 for the service. Previously, under Pallavaram Municipality, there was no charge for such a request.

On the other hand, a buyer in Anakaputhur, another area newly merged with TCMC, paid Rs 10,000 for changing the name on his property, valued at Rs 36 lakh. This is lesser in comparison to the earlier charge of Rs 1,000 per lakh for the property’s registered value in the erstwhile Anakaputhur municipality, which would work up to Rs 36,000.

Since they were unaware of the new tariff structure, residents in some areas are delighted with the unexpected drop in tariffs, while others are caught unaware by the surge in charges.

According to TCMC sources, the revised tariff was introduced to streamline varying rates across several newly integrated local bodies, such as Pammal, Pallavapuram, Anakaputhur, and Sembakkam municipalities, as well as Madampakkam, Chitlapakkam, Thiruneermalai, Perungulathur, and Peerkankaranai town panchayats. These areas previously had a varying range of tariffs for name changes in property tax- from no charge to one per cent of the property’s registered value.