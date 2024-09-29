TN introduces apartment ownership rules to regulate common areas, infrastructure

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Housing and Urban Development Department has notified Apartment Ownership Rules 2024, which covers common passages, driveways and pathways in the property and common infrastructure intended for the common use of all phases.

The rule specifies that any redevelopment of building would require the consent of two-third of apartment owners confirming the terms and agreement for redevelopment and acknowledging the association’s statutory empowerment to sign the agreement for redevelopment.

The board of managers either suo motu or on request from one fourth of the apartment owners, shall convene a special general meeting with regard to redevelopment. Pursuant to the resolution passed, the association with the consent in writing of not less than two-third of apartment owners of the project, shall intimate the chief planner on area units under CMDA if the building is in Chennai Metropolitan Planning Area or member secretary of local planning authority on the in-principle decision taken by the association for redevelopment.

If the building is in ruins, the association shall convene a general meeting and adopt a resolution for engaging promoter or consultant for preparation of detailed redevelopment report and to submit it to the association for approval.