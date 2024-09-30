Curtains down on TN Startup Thiruvizha 2024 in Madurai

MADURAI: As the TN Startup Thiruvizha 2024 came to a close in Madurai on Sunday, IT Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan highlighted the need for startups, and the various schemes offered by the state government in promoting younger generations to develop startups.

Addressing the gathering, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said that Tamil Nadu has the highest percentage of educated talented youngsters emerging out of institutions, however, there is a need to scale up industrial growth to employ the workforce.

"The state government has been doing everything to promote young entrepreneurs, and a policy was also altered to provide government orders to young entrepreneurs without tender process. It is also creating infrastructure and policies for technology-based enterprises.

However, the government can only create a platform; we need the spirit of youngsters to utilise them and scale up industrial growth," he said. Emphasising that the Tamil Nadu government has been pushing for maximum R&D infrastructure in the state, the minister said more work needs to be done towards turning existing patents of R&D into profitable ventures. He added,

"It is important for top level entrepreneurs to create multiple feedback channels. Digital transformation is the need of the hour as there is a large number of vacancies in the government itself, and cyber security is the most emerging trend in the IT sector."

During the valedictory function, Secretary to the Government (MSME Department) Archana Patnaik, who was the chief guest, handed over sanction orders to the beneficiaries of Tamil Nadu Startup Seed Fund (TANSEED) and the Tamil Nadu SC/ST Startup Fund.

A total of 37 beneficiaries received sanction orders amounting to Rs 4.84 crore, as part of TANSEED, the government's flagship equity seed investment programme. Eight beneficiaries were awarded sanction orders to the tune of Rs 11.55 crore under the Tamil Nadu SC/ST Startup Fund scheme.

Further, a website for Thadam gift box, StartupTN's initiative to celebrate and promote the indigenous arts and crafts of Tamil Nadu, was launched during the Startup Thiruvizha. Each gift package features a carefully curated selection of handcrafted products created by rural artisans, including contributions from tribal communities, highlighting the state's rich cultural heritage and craftsmanship.