Major blaze engulfs construction material supply store in Nellai, none hurt

TIRUNELVELI: A major fire broke out at a construction material supply store in Pettai of Tirunelveli city late on Saturday. The fire caused extensive damage, destroying goods worth several lakhs. Fire and rescue services personnel from Pettai, Cheranmahadevi and Gangaikondan fought the blaze for about 15 hours till Sunday afternoon, to douse the fire.

According to sources, store owner Maideen Pitchai shut his store and returned home after business hours. However, later that night, locals alerted him that a fire had broken out at the store. Before he could reach the spot, the fire had already spread rapidly, engulfing the premises.

Pettai police and fire and rescue services personnel were informed, and firefighters from Cheranmahadevi fire station reached the spot. As the store primarily sells wood and other highly flammable construction materials, the fire spread quickly, making it difficult to control the blaze.

"Additional firefighters from nearby areas were called in for assistance. More than 30 firefighters were involved in the operation. Despite their efforts, the fire continued to rage, destroying a large portion of the store's inventory.

As the news about the fire spread, residents from surrounding areas gathered near the store, causing significant traffic snarls on the Cheranmahadevi Main Road. Additional police personnel were deployed to manage the crowd and clear the road. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Pettai police," sources added.