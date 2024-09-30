Ration shops to double as micro-ATMs in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Cooperation department is planning to modify fair price shops to also function as micro-ATMs that provide cash disbursement services. The proposal aims to offer last-mile banking access to underserved communities that face challenges in accessing ATMs and bank branches.

To achieve this, the state plans to introduce Aadhaar-based digital payment services at ration shops in rural areas, hill stations, and densely populated regions lacking banking facilities.

A digital device with biometric authentication, capable of providing core banking services, would be installed at ration shops and a banking correspondent would be deployed.

Eight years ago, the centre mooted the idea, but it did not materialise due to challenges in linking electronic Point-of-Sale machines to core banking solutions platforms.

Registrar of Cooperative Societies N Subbaiyan told TNIE that works are under way to identify ration shops that could be modified. He said, “Further modalities of transformation would be explored. A G.O. on the same is expected soon.”

Subbaiyan said many Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Societies (PACCS) were modified to offer similar services. “Out of the 4,500 PACCS units, nearly 3,500 function as micro-ATMs,” he added.