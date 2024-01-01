DMK councillor & son held for murder

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK councillor of Ward 45 under Tambaram Corporation, R Dhamodharan (52), was arrested on Saturday for killing an autorickshaw driver by crushing his head with a stone on December 20. Dhamodharan’s son, Yogesh (23), and four others were also arrested, and following an inquiry, all six were remanded in judicial custody on Sunday.

While the councillor and his son were arrested by Padalam police on Saturday night, the other four accused — Stephen Raj (34), Praveen (33), Rajkumar (32) and Poongavanam (34) — were arrested during the wee hours of Sunday, based on information provided by the former.

“On December 21 morning, Padalam locals found the body of a man with his head crushed. Upon information, police rushed to the spot and sent the body for an autopsy. A case was registered and special teams were formed to nab the culprits,” a police official said. The deceased was identified as Kumar (40), an auto driver from Kolapakkam near Vandalur. Police said there had been bad blood between the councillor and Kumar. Around five months ago, Dhamodharan’s wife died by suicide and he had suspected Kumar was the reason why she took the extreme step.

“Dhamodharan and other accused individuals kidnapped Kumar in a car and murdered him on December 20. They later dumped his body near Padalam and fled the scene,” the official said. Dhamodharan, hailing from Selaiyur, had been elected as the councillor twice when Tambaram was still a municipality. He has been serving his third term as the ward councillor. Locally known as ‘Kodi’ Dhamodharam, he runs a small-scale event management business. Notably, he is also a member of the education committee of Tambaram Corporation.

While Tambaram City police said Dhamodharan does not have criminal cases in their limit, a Chengalpattu police said he was booked in a case under section 435 of the IPC and the TN Property Act.

(If in distress or having suicidal thoughts, call 104 for health department’s helpline)

