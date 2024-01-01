Man’s torso found floating in Chembarambakkam lake in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The torso of an unidentified person was found floating in Chembarambakkam lake on Saturday. The person is believed to be aged between 30 and 35 years and the body has been in the water for five to six days, police said.

“Fishermen spotted the torso and informed police. It was tied to a stone and thrown into the lake to prevent it from surfacing. After searching further, a severed leg was also found amid bushes near the lake. We are conducting inquiries and analysing missing-person reports to trace the man’s identity. The body has been sent for postmortem,” a senior police officer said.

Identifying the person is challenging as the body is decomposed, police added. The Kundrathur police have registered a case and a probe is underway. Police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel are combing the lake and nearby areas to find the missing body parts.

