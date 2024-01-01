Home States Tamil Nadu

Man’s torso found floating in Chembarambakkam lake in Chennai

“Fishermen spotted the torso and informed police. It was tied to a stone and thrown into the lake to prevent it from surfacing.

Published: 01st January 2024 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2024 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The torso of an unidentified person was found floating in Chembarambakkam lake on Saturday. The person is believed to be aged between 30 and 35 years and the body has been in the water for five to six days, police said. 

“Fishermen spotted the torso and informed police. It was tied to a stone and thrown into the lake to prevent it from surfacing. After searching further, a severed leg was also found amid bushes near the lake. We are conducting inquiries and analysing missing-person reports to trace the man’s identity. The body has been sent for postmortem,” a senior police officer said. 

Identifying the person is challenging as the body is decomposed, police added. The Kundrathur police have registered a case and a probe is underway. Police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel are combing the lake and nearby areas to find the missing body parts.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chembarambakkam lake murder torso

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp