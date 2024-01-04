Tamil Nadu: Dharmapuri reaps benefits of rain water harvesting system

Jevin Selwyn Henry By

Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Dharmapuri district is prone to drought-like situation due to insufficient rainfall. Both North East monsoon and South West monsoon provide combined rainfall of 850 mm of rainfall. To harness whatever water that is available during the rainy season, the Dharmapuri administration started focusing on constructing rainwater harvesting (RWH) systems two years ago, and has built over 363 RWH systems. The efforts are yielding the desired results.

The Tamil Nadu Watershed Development Agency (TAWDEVA) committee, which is headed by the district collector has completed over 363 RWH systems at the cost of Rs 10.97 crore to recharge groundwater and reduce soil erosion which will eventually prevent migration of workforce from the district.

Speaking to TNIE, Collector K Santhi said, “Over the past two years we have been conducting studies and mapping spots where rainwater harvesting is possible. Using GPS surveys and satellite imaging we identified lands where water storage is possible and constructed percolation ponds, check dams, gabion dams, recharge shafts, ooranis and revived lost supply channels. We were also able to revive over 26 small lakes and ponds which were key freshwater sources in many areas.”

P Padmavathi, assistant engineer of TAWDEVA said, “We adopted Natural Resources Management, identified areas where water storage was possible and revived water bodies. A total of 363 water bodies which include renovation of 26 tanks (primarily freshwater sources), over 145 check dams, 39 percolation ponds and 160 minor structures which include gabion dams, recharge shafts and other structures. All the projects were aimed at rainwater harvesting and improving the socio-economic situation. In a recent study, we have found significant improvement in these 363 locations”, she said.

According to data provided by collector Santhi said the water levels improved by 10m from 25m, soil erosion reduced by an average of 10 % from 32 %. The cultivation area in these locations has roughly increased by 300 hectares and clean drinking water is now available for animal husbandry. Because of the sufficiency of water, migration of labourers has reduced and many have taken up farming.”

Commenting on the success of the project, the president of Selliampatti panchayat A Raja told TNIE, “Initially we were sceptical about the project, but our wells were revived. In our area, well irrigation is the key to sustaining cultivation. But over the past few years, most wells dried out. After the construction of a check dam in our area, groundwater has visibly improved. Moreover, farmers have also expanded cultivation. previous if they were making Rs 1,000 per day from vegetable production now they are earning double.”, he said.

P Rajkumar, a farmer from Pudupatti in Pennagaram, said, “In an area close to our village, there was an empty and two years ago the district administration started conducting works and now it has been transformed into a lake. This is extremely beneficial for the village, this year the rains have been poor, so usually we would be worried. But because of this lake, we can be at ease, moreover, our bore wells also will be able to provide water this year”, he said.

