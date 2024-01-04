Udhayanidhi Stalin meets PM; invites him for Khelo India, seeks relief for rain-hit areas

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and invited him to the Khelo India Youth Games in Tamil Nadu scheduled to take place between January 19 and 31. Udhayanidhi Stalin said that the PM has agreed to visit Chennai on January 19 to inaugurate the Games.

This is his second meeting with the Prime Minister in New Delhi. Last year, on February 28, Udhayanidhi Stalin met the Prime Minister and reiterated Tamil Nadu's demand for exempting NEET for the state. He also discussed sports-related issues with the PM then.

Answering queries from reporters after meeting Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi, Udhayanidhi Stalin said it was a courtesy call.

"Rahul Gandhi is starting his Padayatra from Manipur soon. We exchanged pleasantries," he added.

When asked about the meeting of the senior Congress leaders in the national capital on Thursday, Udhayanidhi Stalin said, "Rahul Gandhi spoke about that. I can't convey anything to the media about that now."

Meanwhile, Udhayanidhi Stalin, in a tweet, shared a photo of his meeting with the PM and said, "Glad to have invited Hon'ble Indian Prime Minister, Thiru Narendra Modi in New Delhi today for the Opening Ceremony of the Khelo India Youth Games to be held in Chennai on January 19th, 2024."

"On behalf of the Tamil Nadu Government, I requested the Prime Minister for the immediate release of the National Disaster Relief Fund to undertake comprehensive relief, restoration, and rehabilitation works in flood-affected districts of TN as requested by our Chief Minister MK Stalin. The Prime Minister assured us that he would take necessary steps," the minister added.

Udhayanidhi said he also discussed various subjects of public importance to Tamil Nadu, particularly the multi-faceted development of sports in Tamil Nadu with the PM. During the meeting, presented to the PM a coffee table book showcasing the successful conduct of the CM Trophy Games 2023 and the Asian Men's Hockey Championship hosted by Tamil Nadu.

"Khelo India Youth Games 2023 would be another promising opportunity to demonstrate Tamil Nadu's enviable organising capability and illustrious history in the field of sports," he added.



