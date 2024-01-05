Compensation provided for land not acquired for NH project in TN

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A recent report regarding the irregularities in land acquisition for Tirumangalam-Rajapalayam-Sengottai NH at Nathampatti village revealed that a compensation of Rs 70.33 lakh was given for a building that was not acquired for the project. The report which has been forwarded to collector V P Jeyaseelan recommends action against ten officials including two tahsildars for causing irregularities.



According to sources, around 57.667 sq km of land was acquired from Nathampatti village near Wartrap for the NH project, and Rs 3.50 crore was recommended as the compensation amount. "For a land owner in Nathampatti, Rs 80.78 lakh was recommended as compensation stating that two of her buildings were acquired for the project and a report was sent in this regard," sources said.



Later, the owner was credited with a total of Rs 80.78 lakh in her bank account by the NH. However, following continuous allegations about the high compensation amount, a review was carried out and reports revealed that one of the two buildings which was provided with compensation was not acquired for the project, they added.



The report further stated that measures are being taken to retrieve the amount along with an interest of 8.5 % from the date of credit. An action has been recommended against tahsildhars' K Marimuthu, R Chinnadurai, and the officials from the revenue department including Ramanaveeraputhiran, P Mariyappan, S Kayalvili, Thirumala, Ramakrishnan, Ponnusamy, Sannasi Thambiran, and Rajagopal for irregularities.

