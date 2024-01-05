Home States Tamil Nadu

New coir policy to promote value-added products in TN

The policy aims to promote international recognition of quality standards and certification schemes for coir products by developing TANCOIR branding.

Published: 05th January 2024 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2024 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

The policy plans to increase market demand for certified coir products and improve competitiveness of the coir industry | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to empower entrepreneurs from marginalised sections and to replace plastic and synthetic bags with coir products, the state government unveiled the Coir Policy 2024 on Thursday.

The policy aims at product diversification and value addition with a thrust on diversifying coir MSMEs towards value-added products. It also aims at market expansion by facilitating access to national and global markets through TANCOIR and enhancing collaborations, export opportunities and leveraging the state’s unique strengths.

The policy aims to promote international recognition of quality standards and certification schemes for coir products by developing TANCOIR branding. This can help increase market demand for certified coir products and improve competitiveness of the coir industry. Eco-labelling of coir products will be taken up through Coir Board and Ministry of Environment and  Forest for use as a tool in export market promotion.
It also stresses the need for infrastructure enhancement by establishing coir parks as hubs for value-added product production, and setting up testing laboratories, warehouses and cluster development for improved infrastructure support.

Tamil Nadu Coir Policy places emphasis on the “One District, One Product” (ODOP) approach. This approach aims to harness the distinct capabilities of each district to drive specialised growth and development within the coir sector. Key coir-producing districts such as Dindigul, Sivagangai, Thanjavur and  Tenkasi have been identified as focal points for these initiatives.

To encourage development of innovative products, special thrust will be given to promote innovative value-added products in the coir sector by giving incentive such as 25% capital subsidy on investments made on fixed assets and 5% interest subvention for credit obtained on technology upgrade.

The policy also aims to create credit flow to coir sector in the state credit plan and especially improve access to finance for micro-enterprises. The total investment in coir sector is Rs 5,331 crore. The total turnover of coir products in Tamil  Nadu is Rs 5,368 crore and the export value of coir products is Rs 2,186 crore.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coir Policy TANCOIR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp