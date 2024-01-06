TN's dedicated website for jallikattu registration goes live

Nacchinarkkiniyan M By

Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: As part of efforts to streamline registrations for jallikattu, manjuvirattu, eruthukattu and vadamadu, the animal husbandry department has come out with a dedicated website for the same. The department has also devised a standard operating procedure (SOP) for manjuvirattu, which is expected to bring down the high casualties associated with the bull-taming event.

Bull owners and tamers can now register themselves on the website, https://www.jallikattu.tn.gov.in/, for participation in the traditional games. They can also approach the nearest e-sevai centre for help with the online registration. Not only would this streamline registrations but also facilitate smoother field-level inspections following that, department officials said.

While officials said the website is open for registration since the last week of December 2023, they added that Chief Minister MK Stalin would officially launch it soon. Although certain relaxations have been provided with regard to registration for the games in January, those wishing to take part in the events in February should register themselves through the dedicated portal a month in advance, they added.

As for the SOP for manjuvirattu, it states that the bull-taming event should follow all safety protocols that apply to jallikattu. While a senior department official explained that manjuvirattu is played by releasing bulls into an open ground, with no barricades and other safety arrangements even for spectators, there is little clarity on how the game’s identity would be preserved following adherence to the new SOP.

The SOP, however, aims to control the heavy casualties associated with the event. Accordingly, it has called for a set-up similar to the jallikattu vaadivaasal along with barricades and “safe space” for spectators. The SOP states thus:

1. Manjuvirattu should be conducted in a defined area with proper structures for the arena, bull holding area, bull examination, bull collection, etc. as per guidelines.

2. The length and breadth of the arena should be as prescribed for jallikattu.

3. Participants should not catch the bull by its horns, tail or limbs.

4. All the rules as per the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (conduct of Jallikattu) Rules, 2017 shall be applicable for manjuvirattu. The SOP would be made available in public domain soon, officials said.

