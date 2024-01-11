Students oppose TN governor’s visit to Periyar University

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To show their protest against Governor RN Ravi’s scheduled visit to Periyar University in Salem on Thursday, the Federation of Students Organisation (FSO) has decided to hold a demonstration near the varsity. The organisation raised concern over the governor sharing the dais with vice-chancellor S Janannathan, who is facing various corruption charges.

A statement by FSO said corruption charges were levelled against the V-C and an FIR was registered against him and he was arrested. He was granted bail by the local court and the high court questioned the hurry in granting him bail. FSO fears that Ravi’s visit might disrupt the ongoing investigation and alleges that the visit is intended to shield the V-C from these charges. They urged the governor to cancel his visit and said they would stage a demonstration protest if he did not heed to their demand.

Earlier in the day, the Association of University Teachers (AUT) urged the state government to suspend Jagannathan and form an interim committee to run the university. In another release, DMK student wing secretary CVMP Ezhilarasan said a large number of students from Tamil Nadu would take part in a rally under the title, “Save Education-Reject NEP, Save India- Reject BJP”, organised by the United Students of India, a students federation of INDIA bloc, in New Delhi on Friday.

