Illegal quarrying: HC grants conditional bail to man

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently granted bail to a man who was arrested for allegedly engaging in illegal quarrying in a waterbody, after he volunteered to restore the waterbody.

According to the prosecution, Perumal and a few others illegally quarried sand from a waterbody in Meiyaunthampatti village, Madurai and transported the same without any prior permission from the concerned department. Based on a complaint, Perumal was arrested by Saptur police and remanded to judicial custody on December 4, 2023.

However, denying the allegations, Perumal approached the high court seeking bail. His counsel told the court that Perumal, without prejudice to his rights, was ready and willing to restore the waterbody to the satisfaction of the revenue officials, and requested the court to grant him bail.

Following this, Justice M Dhandapani granted bail on the condition that Perumal should restore the waterbody and submit proof of the same to the lower court concerned, within six weeks, failing which his bail would automatically stand vacated.

He has also been ordered to appear before the Saptur police daily, until further orders.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently granted bail to a man who was arrested for allegedly engaging in illegal quarrying in a waterbody, after he volunteered to restore the waterbody. According to the prosecution, Perumal and a few others illegally quarried sand from a waterbody in Meiyaunthampatti village, Madurai and transported the same without any prior permission from the concerned department. Based on a complaint, Perumal was arrested by Saptur police and remanded to judicial custody on December 4, 2023. However, denying the allegations, Perumal approached the high court seeking bail. His counsel told the court that Perumal, without prejudice to his rights, was ready and willing to restore the waterbody to the satisfaction of the revenue officials, and requested the court to grant him bail.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Following this, Justice M Dhandapani granted bail on the condition that Perumal should restore the waterbody and submit proof of the same to the lower court concerned, within six weeks, failing which his bail would automatically stand vacated. He has also been ordered to appear before the Saptur police daily, until further orders. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp