Home States Tamil Nadu

Illegal quarrying: HC grants conditional bail to man

According to the prosecution, Perumal and a few others illegally quarried sand from a waterbody in Meiyaunthampatti village, Madurai and transported the same without any prior permission.

Published: 14th January 2024 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2024 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Madras HC

Madras HC (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently granted bail to a man who was arrested for allegedly engaging in illegal quarrying in a waterbody, after he volunteered to restore the waterbody.

According to the prosecution, Perumal and a few others illegally quarried sand from a waterbody in Meiyaunthampatti village, Madurai and transported the same without any prior permission from the concerned department. Based on a complaint, Perumal was arrested by Saptur police and remanded to judicial custody on December 4, 2023.

However, denying the allegations, Perumal approached the high court seeking bail. His counsel told the court that Perumal, without prejudice to his rights, was ready and willing to restore the waterbody to the satisfaction of the revenue officials, and requested the court to grant him bail.

Following this, Justice M Dhandapani granted bail on the condition that Perumal should restore the waterbody and submit proof of the same to the lower court concerned, within six weeks, failing which his bail would automatically stand vacated.

He has also been ordered to appear before the Saptur police daily, until further orders.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
illegal quarrying

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp